Intergiro partners with Incharge





Following this collaboration, students will have the possibility to benefit from easier and more efficient financial services. The Incharge application is set to be free of charge and to offer them the capability to manage and keep an eye on their finances from their personal digital devices.

Students can open an account through the application, which eliminates the need to wait at the bank and do all the required paperwork processes. They will need to use their passport or their national ID card in order to open the account.

The mobile banking app provides customers with a large suite of services, including virtual and physical cards that enable clients to make spending and transactions in over 130 currencies, current accounts, and analytics on their spending patterns, all designed to improve students’ comprehension of their financial habits.

Furthermore, the partnership between the two companies focuses as well on emphasising the security measures they both provide to their users. The measures include two-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric login methods. The application was created with a built-in fraud prevention set of systems that monitor and check transactions and payments customers make or receive.

The app also enhances the overall client experience by offering card tokenisation services through Apple Pay. This solution will be available on Google Pay as well, starting June 2023.











Intergiro’s partnerships

Sweden-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Intergiro gives its customers a comprehensive financial ecosystem. Its BaaS platform provides the needed infrastructure to offer financial products to businesses, companies, and fintechs. This gives their users the possibility to provide the services back to their own clients without the need for a banking license or infrastructure.

Intergiro announced in March 2023 its partnership with Retreed, a Swiss payments solution that allows customers to support a social cause. The deal aimed to launch Retreeb’s sustainable payment solution and to reinforce its commitment to value redistribution and corporate overall social responsibility (CSR) by leveraging Intergiro’s embedded finance technology.

The collaboration followed Intergiro’s response to the ongoing economic crisis and inflation. The company offered free banking services to merchants and traders that opened an Intergiro merchant business account. It also focused on driving an improvement and a positive change within the payment industry.

In 2022, Intergiro and Incharge joined forces to create a banking application for Ukrainian refugees. The app was set to offer free banking and physical or virtual debit cards to all the Ukrainian nationals that were fleeing the country following the Russian invasion.

One of the features of the application was the addition to being native to Apple and Android, as well as a Progressive Web App (PWA) version, which meant that people did not need to have a specific type of phone to register and use the solutions.