

Created to address the increasing need for rapid market entry and efficient development of digital banking applications, the platform allows businesses to launch fully branded mobile banking apps within days, all without requiring any technical skills.

Steps on how to use the platform

Businesses need to just upload brand assets, set pricing, and follow a few straightforward steps. After, they can enter the market and launch their apps on both the App Store and Google Play. Once the app is live, end-users can create accounts, with a dedicated IBAN being automatically generated upon approval. Users can instantly fund their accounts through Visa, Mastercard, or SEPA transfers, and securely tokenize their cards for Apple Pay and Google Pay right within the app, facilitating secure and immediate mobile payments. To help with user engagement, businesses can also incorporate loyalty programs and provide in-app affiliate opportunities for their users.

Several early adopters of Intergiro have observed heightened user engagement and new revenue opportunities within just weeks of its launch, showcasing the platform's ability to transform digital banking for fintech, startups, and SMEs.

DaaS offers insights into customer behaviour

In addition to its no-code platform, Intergiro has rolled out its Data as a Service (DaaS) offering, which provides businesses with real-time insights into customer behaviour. This equips clients to make informed, data-driven choices that improve their products and ensure long-term sustainability. The platform also features Backoffice, a tool designed to manage users while optimising client support and operations.

With the help of the platform, businesses can validate their concepts in just weeks, rather than taking 6 to 12 months to develop a solution. The no-code service leverages all of Intergiro's existing embedded products, allowing them to launch their offerings in the market while maintaining high quality.