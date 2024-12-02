Intergiro and Incharge create banking app for Ukrainian regugees





The app will offer free banking and physical or virtual debit cards to all Ukrainian nationals fleeing the country following the Russian invasion.

The app was released one month after the invasion began, which has now resulted in over 3.7 million people seeking refuge in bordering countries, with limited possessions and documentation. These refugees who require access to banking and financial services to buy essential goods, pay bills, and send money home to their families, can now open an InCharge account remotely, without cost.

One of the Incharge app features is that in addition to being native to Apple and Android, there is also a Progressive Web App (‘PWA’) version, meaning people do not need to have a specific type of phone to register and use the services. Both the website and app are available in English and Ukrainian, while the support channel is manned by Ukrainian-speaking volunteers.