



The move follows Intelligent Lending’s objective to further solidify its proposition in the UK as a platform for optimised financial products and services. In addition, the deal comes before the company’s international expansion plans. TotallyMoney centres its efforts on supporting the UK’s underserved adults, with the fintech launching an affordability insights capability back in July 2024. At that time, through the Open Banking tool, TotallyMoney aimed to assist customers in scaling their chances in accessing financial offers.











Further details on the deal

After the acquisition is completed, TotallyMoney is set to join Intelligent Lending’s businesses, Ocean and CredAbility, to develop an augmented financial services provider in the UK. Created back in 1991, Ocean offers a suite of personal finance products, such as credit cards, loans, and motor finance, while CredAbility is an app that assists users in understanding and optimising their credit scores and financial well-being. This is achieved through weekly updates and personalised guidance, with the app delivering financial products from a panel of over 60 lenders.

Moreover, the strategic deal allows Intelligent Lending to scale to over 250 staff based in Manchester, London, Cyprus, and Italy, serving a customer base of more than seven million individuals. At the time of writing, the financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed to the public. The decision to acquire TotallyMoney can also be attributed to the latter’s objectives, which closely align with Intelligent Lending’s commitment to supporting people to improve their financial well-being.

Commenting on the announcement, representatives from TotallyMoney underlined that by joining Intelligent Lending, their company intends to further assist individuals in benefiting from optimised financial solutions that meet their needs, demands, and preferences. With a customer-first approach, and through the use of technology and data, Intelligent Lending focuses on helping UK individuals in managing their funds and improving their financial future.