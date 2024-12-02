Intellect launches trade and supply chain finance solution

iColumbus.ai is on a mission to disrupt the way that trade business is conducted today, helping banks differentiate themselves through digitalisation, enhance operational resilience, and champion sustainability. iColumbus.ai is an Artificial Intelligence powerhouse for trade finance, enabling the extraction, validation, remediation, and enrichment of machine-readable data whilst radically reducing the time, cost and risk traditionally associated with manual compliance checks. The native AI engine, working in combination with advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision techniques can contextualise and process 500 different document types in 87% less time with complete accuracy.

The iColumbus.ai ecosystem comprises several strategic partnerships including essDOCS for paperless trade and Coriolis Technologies for advanced data analytics and ESG kite marking.