Intellect joins BIAN to support API-driven contextual banking technology framework

BIAN is a non-profit organisation that promotes and provides a common framework for the banking industry. It is formed of banks, technology providers, consultants, and academics from all over the world. The organisation helps professionals across the financial services sector to lower the cost of banking, increase their speed to innovation in the industry, and boosts the banks’ activities by revisiting and navigating around their existing resources.

Intellect offers a multiproduct fintech platform, built on the principles of design thinking. Over the years, Intellect has invested strategically to achieve a future-proof tech stack which are contextual, microservices-based, API-first and cloud-ready, powered by AI and ML. furthermore, the platform is supported by integration technology iTurmeric, a cloud- native platform based on API first architecture.