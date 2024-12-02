Intellect introduces its new product, iKredit360





With a composable and cloud-native platform, it can converge financial offerings such as credit products, cards, payments, and banking services to create integrated user journeys across the financial ecosystem. Ecommerce players, financial institutions and NBFIs in Europe can leverage this platform to curate credit experiences for their consumer and commercial segments.

The iKredit360 platform comprises up to 90 Packaged Business Components (PBCs) designed for European markets. The technology design of iKredit360 couples the convergence of the PBCs (both internal and external) with a built-in, configurable integration framework (iTurmeric).