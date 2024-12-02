Intellect global Transaction Banking partners with essDOCS





Banks deploying iGTB Trade Finance, now in combination with the technology of essDOCS will benefit from an ability to enable their corporate customers to extend their use of paperless trade, not only streamlining and automating document preparation processes but also eliminating the operational risks associated with the manual processing of paper, thereby future proofing their business.

By syncing with essDOCS, iGTB bank and corporate users will be able to access CargoDocs’ digital document capabilities and use the solution for trade finance transactions under Letters of Credit (LCs), Documentary Collections, Guarantees, and more – allowing both banks and corporates to access all data and documents under any given financing instrument in a single, secure platform.