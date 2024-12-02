Intellect Design launches iTurmeric FinCloud delivered through IBM's public cloud





According to The Week, Intellect Design is one of the first financial services ISVs onboarding their offerings to the financial services-ready public cloud to provide its industry solutions to financial institutions around the world, while addressing security and compliance readiness.

Intellect's iTurmeric FinCloud helps banks to prioritise their operating models and focus on innovation. By offering iTurmeric FinCloud on IBM financial services-ready public cloud, Intellect extends its presence in emerging economies by offering financial institutions cloud-based solutions to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Intellect Design is part of the IBM public cloud ecosystem, an initiative to support global system integrators and independent software vendors to help clients transform mission-critical workloads on the IBM public cloud. With iTurmeric FinCloud, new digital banks' systems can be tested and run in isolation or in parallel with core legacy systems, which can, in turn, continue to run without interruption or compromise.