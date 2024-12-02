Integrim automates manual data entry at Soprema

Under the terms of the agreement, Integrim provides the automation of a number of suppliers invoices and cheques plus associated stubs with its SenSaaS BPO solution.

SenSaaS is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solution in the cloud for approximately 5 years and operated by Integrim, offered as a platform as a service for automation of Accounts Payables (AP), Accounts Receivables (AR), POs and cheque management.

Soprema is an international manufacturer specializing in the development and production of waterproofing products for the building and civil engineering sectors. Founded in 1908, Soprema has its headquarters in Strasbourg, France and operates in 90 countries.

Integrim is a Canadian provider of development and integration of ECM solutions. Established in Montreal with specialized resources in Quebec, Toronto and Boston, Integrim also has a satellite office in India with a Belgian partner. Integrim have processed and automated approximately 1.5 billion pages from several documents type for a number of customers.