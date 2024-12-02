Integrim automates ESKA sales order processing and AP for EVW

SenSaaS is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solution in the cloud and it is operated by Integrim, being offered as a platform as a service for automation of accounts payables (AP), accounts receivables (AR), POs and cheque management.

Integrim is a Canadian provider of development and integration of ECM solutions. Established in Montreal with specialized resources in Quebec, Toronto and Boston, Integrim also has a satellite office in India with a Belgian partner. Integrim have processed and automated approximately 1.5 billion pages from several documents type for a number of customers.

In recent news, Integrim has entered an agreement with international manufacturer Soprema.