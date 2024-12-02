Integrim automates AP processes, HR document flow for DeSerres

Following the agreement, a massive conversion of all employee records was performed at the Integrim scanning center to integrate electronic documents in the SenSaaS solution for capturing, processing, filing and archiving different document collections.

SenSaaS is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solution in the cloud and it is operated by Integrim, being offered as a platform as a service for automation of accounts payables (AP), accounts receivables (AR), POs and cheque management.

Integrim is a Canadian provider of development and integration of ECM solutions. Established in Montreal with specialized resources in Quebec, Toronto and Boston, Integrim also has a satellite office in India with a Belgian partner. Integrim have processed and automated approximately 1.5 billion pages from several documents type for a number of customers.

DeSerres is a Canadian retailer of arts and crafts supplies, creative toys and games, framing and decorative items.

In May 2014, Eaux Vives Water selected SenSaaS BPO solution from Integrim to automate the formers ESKA sales order processing and accounts payable (AP).