Integrated Finance reveals Fintech Foundation programme

The programme is also supported by companies such as Mastercard, Currencycloud, and Enfuce, and it aims to provide new fintechs with the support they need to grow and achieve their goals. Businesses that make it into the programme will receive access to best-in-class providers and will gain access to technologies needed to build a scalable business. The goal of the Fintech Foundation is to make sure that more fintech businesses get to market and improve the provision of financial services around the globe.

Fintech Foundation will kick off in January 2023 and will run for 12 weeks. Apart from getting the support they need to bring their ideas to market, participants will also be able to attend workshops led by the programme’s partners and benefit from one-on-one support sessions from experts. Some of the topics that will be addressed during these one-on-one sessions include the importance of funding, user experience, foreign exchange and revenue optimisation, as well as regulation and compliance.

Representatives from Integrated Finance have stated in the official press release that Fintech Foundation aims to provide knowledge that some fintechs might currently lack, allowing participants to build effective proofs of concepts and facilitate live transactions for customers. Helping companies that can demonstrate true customer demand for their product, as well as an ability to scale, will be the programme’s main focus.

What makes Fintech Foundation stand out from other similar endeavours in the past is that it acknowledges the importance of scalability and customer demand. The system is able to provide startups with a relevant core banking stack and bring providers from different verticals together.

Fintech Foundation partners

Mastercard representatives touched on the importance of collaboration and partnerships in the fintech sector and highlighted how the programme will benefit from the company’s array of services and expertise.

Currencycloud officials focused on their own contribution and how they can help startups quickly develop and implement scalable cross-border and FX solutions as part of their product offering.

Representatives from Enfuce talked about the programme’s design and how it can help founders develop their companies from an early idea stage to fully-fledged business propositions backed up by solid unit economics and deep revenue streams.

Integrated Finance’s Fintech Foundation will be supported by nine partners from across the fintech space and beyond. Examples include venture capital firms such as Octopus Ventures, 500 Global, and SuperSeed, as well as Fintech providers such as ComplyAdvantage, SumSub, and Fintech Alliance.