Inswitch becomes the official provider for n1co





Following this announcement, Inswitch is expected to provide n1co Technologies with the service of issuing, as well as processing their new Visa debit cards. The partnership will allow n1co users to make their payments online or at a physical point in a secure and efficient manner, not only in the region of El Salvador but internationally as well.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

By leveraging Inswitch’s platform, n1co will provide its clients with access to a completely digital, secure, and simple onboarding process. Through a streamlined digital KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure, n1co users will also gain access to an account and a Visa debit card in order to make transactions around the world. At the same time, they will have the possibility to make deposits and withdrawals across El Salvador at over 1.000 physical points and through top-ups with debit and credit cards from other banks and financial institutions.

In addition, the Inswitch technology will enable n1co to deliver person-to-person (P2P) transfers for both banked and unbanked clients and users. This strategic deal will also focus on promoting financial inclusion among a large portion of the Salvadorian population, especially the young generation while providing them easy access to their first financial instruments and knowledge as well.

The partnership is expected to combine optimised technology and a deep understanding of users' needs in order to offer easy, secure, and accessible payment solutions that can further improve financial lives in the country.



