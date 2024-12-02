Insurtech bolttech secures USD 180 mln series A

The investment was led by Activant, joined by investors including Tony Fadell – Principal at Future Shape, Alpha Leonis Partners, Dowling Capital Partners, B. Riley Venture Capital, and Tarsadia Investments. The investment round values bolttech at more than USD 1 billion, giving the insurtech unicorn status only one year after its launch in 2020.

With a vision to connect people with more ways to protect the things they value, bolttech was formed to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products. The company’s insurance exchange transacts USD 5 billion in premiums on the platform, providing a gateway to more than 5,000 products and 150 insurance providers.

Supported by a team of 1,400 employees, bolttech works with partners such as insurers, telcos, retailers, banks, ecommerce, and digital destinations, to embed insurance into their customer journeys at the point of need. To date, bolttech has built a global footprint that serves more than 7.7 million customers in 14 markets across 3 continents – North America, Asia, and Europe, with licences in 50 states in the US and several key markets in Asia and Europe-wide.