Insurtech bolttech acquires i-surance

The transaction is part of bolttech’s international expansion strategy and follows its recent successful closing of a Series A funding round, giving the company unicorn status. The acquisition of i-surance extends bolttech’s global footprint from 14 to 26 markets across North America, Asia, and Europe, adding 12 new countries in Europe including Belgium, France, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

Launched in 2020, bolttech’s insurance exchange has USD 5 billion premium on the platform, providing a gateway to more than 5,000 products and 150 insurance providers. Supported by a team of 1,400 employees, bolttech currently serves more than 7.7 million customers.

i-surance partners with leading brands across its markets, including telecommunications providers, retailers, and manufacturers. The transaction will bring together i-surance’s differentiated product set and geographic footprint with bolttech’s growing European partnerships, digital native protection, and insurance capabilities.