Insurely partners with UNDO in Denmark

Insurely’s solution will be incorporated into UNDO’s car insurance app ‘Kør’`, allowing consumers to compare insurance by logging in using the digital identification system NemID.

According to the official press release, it’s difficult for consumers to know if they are correctly insured. Insurely and UNDO want to help consumers get a better understanding of their insurance, allowing them to compare their existing insurance contract with UNDO’s offering. Since its start in 2018, Insurely has expanded and now offers open insurance in several markets. UNDO becomes the first insurance company in Denmark to collaborate with Insurely, aiming to provide their customers with the possibility to make well-informed decisions when considering switching their car insurance policy.