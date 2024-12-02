Insurely introduces real-time investment data access solution

This solution is designed to enable banks and other financial institutions to access real-time data on their customers' investments.

It covers a range of investment categories, including stocks and mutual funds held in various types of accounts, such as securities accounts, custody accounts, investment savings accounts, and endowment insurance. The product is aligned with forthcoming Open Finance regulations aimed at enhancing consumer control and understanding of financial data.





Investment Data Access provides financial institutions with detailed, standardized data on consumers' investment portfolios, offering a comprehensive view of investment-related behavior. This data can help banks and financial institutions improve the advice they offer to their customers. Additionally, the solution streamlines the process of gathering and transferring investments between institutions, with data collection taking an average of 15 seconds.





How does it work?

When integrated with pension and insurance data, Investment Data Access enables banks and financial institutions to deliver a complete financial service offering to their customers. This integration allows for a more efficient and personalized experience, where consumers can manage their investment portfolios in a single platform. The solution also offers financial institutions deeper insights into consumers' investments, aiding in better financial planning and decision-making.

Insurely specializes in real-time data sharing for insurance, pension, and investment data through APIs and user-friendly solutions for Open Finance. The company aims to make insurance, pensions, and investment management more accessible and understandable. Founded in 2018, Insurely's mission is to enhance consumer insight and knowledge regarding insurance policies, occupational pensions, and investment portfolios.