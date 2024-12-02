InstaReM expands fintech solution for SMBs to Australia

BizPay utilises credit limits in corporate cards and converts them into working capital to assist businesses make payments, including commercial rent, utilities, or other supplier payments. The announcement comes shortly after the launch of BizPay in Singapore earlier in June 2020.

To help SMBs gain cashflows using existing credit lines, InstaReM has launched BizPay, an online platform which enables businesses to use their corporate cards as a funding source for supplier payments. By using InstaReM’s existing remittance platform, business would only need to type the name of the beneficiary, the amount and currency of payment, and charge the whole payment to their corporate card for funding.