Instant payments a first step on the journey to real-time treasury

Over the past five years, Instant Payment schemes have been developed across the world, gaining the attention of consumers, banks, corporates and regulators. While initially making waves in the consumer-to-consumer space, Instant Payments have grown in global prominence for consumer-to-business and business-to-business payments, with participation in some schemes even mandatory in several countries.

Deutsche Bank’s new guide to instant payments outlines how this new payment type can be integrated within modern corporate business processes, and shines a light on the opportunities and challenges for treasurers of embracing them as part of their liquidity management strategy.

While the initial corporate use cases for instant payments emerged in the consumer-to -business space, there are numerous ways that they can be used by corporates, such as: booking spare capacity last-minute (whether with cargo companies, manufacturers or other providers), securing on-demand services (such as cloud computing), or augmenting the client experience (allowing immediate responses to incoming payments or instant pay-out of due claims).

To fully embrace the potential of instant payments, corporates need to interact with their bank with almost no latency. This can be realised by the great opportunity of combining instant payments with application programming interfaces (APIs) to provide safe, real-time connectivity and interactive collaboration.

Deutsche Bank’s guide concludes that it is not only speed that differentiates instant payments and traditional payment systems. The combination of new services that use the real-time technology with other market initiatives, such as Request to Pay, will drive market adoption and potentially help establish instant payments as the “new normal”.