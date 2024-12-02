Inspyrus updates accounts payable solution

The Inspyrus AP solution already offered invoice automation, supplier enablement and dynamic discounting; C3 offers new features including application performance management with infrastructure monitoring and synthetic transactions.

Inspyrus is designed to integrate with a company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system or systems. This is meant to accelerate an organisation’s transition of multiple AP operations into a single shared services model.

In recent news, Inspyrus and IT Convergence, a global IT consulting, have announced a joint partnership whereby ITC has selected Inspyrus’ Saas solution combining invoice automation, supplier enablement and dynamic discounting.