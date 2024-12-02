Insha launches digital Islamic challenger bank in Germany

Insha, based in Berlin, instead charges fees for ATM withdrawals and certain money transfers, which enables its core service to be free. The startup is actually a digital offshoot of Albaraka Türk Participation Bank based in Istanbul and was originally developed for the Turkish market.

Insha also has several features aimed at benefiting its Muslim target market, including a Zakat calculator to help with the religion’s practice of alms-giving, a nearest Mosque tracker, a Qibla finder to help with worship, and a daily prayer schedule. Alongside Albaraka, solarisBank also underpins the technology behind Insha, while its debit card is provided by Mastercard.