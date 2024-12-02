Inquirer and Security Bank partner for online cash management system

The Billing/Invoice Presentment and Payment System (Bipps) is a collection module that allows the Inquirer to post open invoices online for advertisers through Security Bank’s DigiBanker cash management platform.

Under Bipps, the outstanding bill will be uploaded by Inquirer into DigiBanker so that the digital file can be accessed. The client will be notified via e-mail.

A key feature of the Bipps is the use of a Fifo method in which the outstanding invoices must be paid first before the subsequent receipts can be paid. This also allows the client to settle all payments at once.