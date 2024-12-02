Innovate Finance launches UCFT



According to the announcement, the main aim of this launch is to accelerate and unlock promised growth in the UK fintech sector. The Unicorn Council for UK Fintech will provide the government with key policy recommendations to both protect and maintain the UK’s global position in fintech ensuring the country successfully meets the investment and growth challenges over the next 10 years.





The official announcement continues to state that fintech is a crucial strategic sector of the UK economy, contributing to the country’s innovation, productivity, and growth. According to Innovate Finance’s latest Fintech Investment Landscape, despite decreased investments in the sector in 2023, the UK maintains its global leadership, securing more capital than the rest of Europe combined.











The Council has a focus on improving policy, perception and liquidity for the fintech sector by amplifying a unified industry voice on the key priorities of CEOs, investors, and board members to scale their fintech organisations.





Furthermore, the Council is set to identify key prevailing issues for UK companies to scale-up and grow. It will also have direct interaction with senior government ministers and officials to provide recommendations as to how policy interventions can best help these companies. In turn, it will help unlock and drive greater direct foreign investment into the UK, enhancing the country's international competitiveness.





Additionally, the Unicorn Council for UK fintech will at various points come together with the Startup Coalition’s Unicorn Project for Tech to create an umbrella forum for UK unicorns across all sectors, and united voice for Britain’s foremost innovators at the highest levels of government and policy making.





Both Innovate Finance and the Startup Coalition intend on delivering the best policy environment for Britain's tech companies in their core constituencies and the organisations look forward to working together to get these companies the policy change they require to scale to even greater heights.





About Innovate Finance

Innovate Finance is an independent industry body that seeks to represent and advance the global fintech community in the UK. Its mission is to support the next generation of technology-led innovators to create a more democratic and more effective financial services sector that works better for all







Innovate Finance's membership ranges from seed stage startups and global financial institutions to investors, professional services firms, and global fintech hubs. By bringing together and connecting participants in financial services, Innovate Finance aims to help create a UK and global financial services sector that is more transparent, more sustainable, and more inclusive.