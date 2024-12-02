INNOPAY, 'Team Data Spaces' join forces to support EU's data strategy

‘Team Data Spaces’ is a coalition of European players with experience in standardising, creating, and operationalising data sharing. Data spaces are federated data ecosystems in which the participants can exchange data based on shared policies, standards, rules, and economic models.

Data spaces aim to create a level playing field for data sharing to deliver benefits for a multitude of European stakeholders – including individual citizens and both private and public organisations.

The ‘Team Data Spaces’ coalition aims to:

Establish a community of practice for data spaces to consolidate and build upon the experience that already exists.

Begin to drive adoption of the 'soft infrastructure' that will underpin data spaces by unifying technical building blocks and architectures, data governance models and data standardisation.

Establish a common roadmap for the development and adoption of a pan-European data space.

Co-develop a forward-looking approach to create consistent and fair legal and ethical frameworks that navigate the existing regulatory landscape and upcoming legislative agenda.

Members of the coalition include: Big Data Value Association (BDVA), Capgemini Invent, FIWARE Foundation, Fraunhofer, Gaia-X, International Data Spaces Association (IDSA), INNOPAY, Insight, KULeuven, MyData Global, Sitra, TNO, and VTT.