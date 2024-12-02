Inland Investments selects AIX Platform for digital processing of alternative investment offerings

Powered by the AIX platform, Inland Investments’ new investing portal offers services to its independent broker-dealer and advisor partners. As a sponsor of alternative public and private real estate securities, Inland Investments support individuals to invest in a variety of real estate investment solutions. Inland Investments has sponsored 784 real estate investment programs serving more than 490,000 investors across all major commercial real estate sectors, according to the official press release.

The AIX platform is an alternative investments system that removes paperwork, manual data entry, and reconciliation (and hours wasted on re-keying data). In addition, AIX helps to de-risk the alternative investing process by incorporating real-time validation of requirements such as AI Insight training status, concentration limits, and state suitability.