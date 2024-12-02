Ingram Micro launches Cloud Marketplace in India

Now offered in five countries throughout the Asia Pacific region and 17 countries worldwide, the Cloud Marketplace is gaining widespread traction in India with nearly 200 channel partners already registered and ready to transact on the automated platform.

Initially featuring Microsoft Office 365 through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program, the automated Cloud Marketplace empowers channel partners to grow their cloud business by bundling their own cloud services and consolidating invoicing.

In addition, channel partners can now seamlessly convert Microsoft Advisor subscriptions to the CSP program on the Cloud Marketplace. The service plan supports the adoption of Microsoft CSP and allows channel partners to own the complete customer subscription lifecycle while recognizing topline revenue.