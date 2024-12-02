ING to leave retail banking market in France





This decision is the outcome of the strategic review that was announced in June 2021. As announced in June, ING’s Wholesale Banking activities in France will be continued.

ING is currently exploring the feasibility of an agreement for its client portfolio with third parties. As the discussions are ongoing no details were shared.

ING has been active in the French retail banking market since 2000 as an online bank. ING France currently serves around 1 million customers, offering current accounts, mortgages, consumer lending and investment products.