ING teams up with Basware on automated invoice payment solution

Dubbed Basware Pay, the automatic invoice payment solution is set to be integrated into the e-invoicing process in order to enhance cash flow management of companies.

The service will be provided in cooperation with Basware, a provider of electronic invoicing and purchase-to-pay solutions, and is based on MasterCard’s global payment network.

In recent news, Basware has launched Basware Discount, a solution within its Financing Services portfolio, which allows buyers and vendors to optimise invoice payment terms.