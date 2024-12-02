ING teams up with AI-powered trade platform Tradeteq

Tradeteq facilitated a transaction between ING and Federated Hermes, a large American institutional investor, on 4 February 2020.

The platform offers an end-to-end solution covering three elements: portfolio management and trading automation; risk analytics that provide greater transparency; and securitisation-as-a-service. This allows investors to access trade finance in a standardised way.

Tradeteq allows banks and institutional investors to transact trade assets. It uses advanced analytics and AI-driven credit scoring to give trade finance assets accurate risk scores, helping investors to evaluate opportunities, make better informed decisions and become more efficient by eliminating manual processes.