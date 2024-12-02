ING rolls out new app for SMEs

Currently available in the Netherlands, where it has already attracted over 42,000 users since launching in November, the Receipts & Invoices app promises to make paperwork simpler for small firms.

Collecting and administrating receipts and invoices has always been a hassle for clients. They tend to lose them or store them in shoeboxes and drawers,” claims ING. The new app aims to make their lives easier and frees up time to spend on running their business.