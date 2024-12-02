ING partners Salt Edge to expand Open Banking use cases





According to saltedge.com, ING chose to work with the Canada-based company due to its client-oriented approach and great coverage. The partnership between the two companies will allow ING to serve more clients in key markets by extending the range of services offered by ING. The synergy between the two entities is further enhanced by Salt Edge’s enterprise-level offering, which matches ING clients’ requirements for flexibility and customisation.

Salt Edge has wide bank connectivity as it works with more than 5,100 banks worldwide for account information, and it offers 2,000 bank API integrations for payment initiation across Europe. The partnership between ING and Salt Edge aims to support a new range of Open Banking use cases for SME segments from various industries, corporate, and individual end-users. Salt Edge officials commented on this collaboration and emphasised the growing interest in Open Banking from financial institutions as well as the company’s eagerness to meet the unique, custom requirements of their clients while providing great technical support and offering the largest bank API coverage.

More information about Salt Edge

Salt Edge is a financial API platform that offers PSD2 and Open Banking solutions for businesses. The company has two primary areas of activity that allow third parties to access bank channels via a unified gateway. ISO 27001 certified and AISP licensed under PSD2, the company employs high international security measures to ensure stable and reliable connections between financial institutions and their customers. Salt Edge integrates with more than 5,100 financial institutions in more than 50 countries.

In February 2023, Salt Edge partnered with software company Mooncascade to support PSD2 compliance. The partnership aimed to ensure full PSD2 compliance for customers while supporting improvements in user experience, security, and Open Banking. In essence, Salt Edge and Mooncascade developed and provided a series of solutions for financial institutions and fintech companies in order to help them to better respond to the needs of their customers.

In January 2023, Salt Edge announced its expansion to the Hashemite Kingdom market in order to offer its services to banks and financial institutions. Following this expansion, local banks and electronic money institutions were allowed to offer their clients authorised third parties (TPPs), as well as open and secure access to accounts and customer data. These facilities were offered through an application programming interface (API).

