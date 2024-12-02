ING open banking platform secures EUR 10 mln additional funding

The funding will support Cobase in developing its platform and expanding its network of banks.

Cobase offers a single point of access to all bank accounts and other financial products and services. The fintech’s multi-banking platform allows users to view all their balances and transactions in one place, initiate payments, and perform actions related to cash management or corporate treasury.

ING Ventures invested EUR 7.5 million in Cobase after the fintech completed the bank’s accelerator programme, in which the concept was tested through prototyping, customer interviews and market research.