ING, Minna Technologies launch subscription manager OneView

The solution is available in the ING Banking app and via ING Home’Bank. The application allows the bank to stop subscriptions for customers free of charge without them having to deal with all the administration themselves. Over the past four months, 100,000 ING Belgium customers could participate in the pilot project. One in ten users cancelled at least one subscription and will save an average of EUR 400 in 2021. ING is also announcing another scoop: Switch. It is an additional feature that is part of OneView in the app that allows customers to compare their energy supplier or mobile provider with better alternatives on the market and even to make the switch immediately to a greener energy package. The overview should help people gain more control over their finances and help them maintain their financial health.

With OneView, users get an overview of current and dormant subscriptions based on their account information and recurrent payments. It allows them to manage, improve, or stop their subscriptions for, amongst others, gas, electricity, streaming services, and fitness. The application will do this for them, without them having to contact the company themselves. In this way, the bank relieves the customer of the burden of administrative chores.