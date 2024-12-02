ING launches execution-fee-free ETF savings plans in Germany

Additionally to traditional savings, ING aims to offer German customers the ability to save securities. Most of the ETFs that will be offered free of execution frees come from iShares, Lyxor, and Xtrackers. ING users have access to the free ING Direkt-Depot and have the possibility of investing in savings plans from EUR 1 with the ING security savings plan offer. Securities savings plans include shares, ETF, funds, and certificate savings plans.

An ING representative has stated that the bank wishes to make it easier to get started with inexpensive, regular, and broadly diversified investments in securities, in order to offer a good securities savings plan offer to the German ING customers.