ING joins DIGICASH family to boost customer experience

From now on, before making a payment using the DIGICASH app, ING Luxembourg customers can check the balance of the accounts they linked to the app beforehand. The app can be activated using a LuxTrust token and it helps customers to manage their money and to make sure they have the funds they need to make a payment.

Customers can further set their own use restrictions and create their own PIN code. They can also boost the security of their transactions by enabling fingerprint recognition for each operation.

With the launch of ING DIGICASH, the product will now be available for over 90% of primary account holders in Luxembourg.