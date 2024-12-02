ING Germany is expanding its offering with a new service for current accounts. From 29 November 2022, "ING Cash" will give customers the opportunity to make deposits and withdrawals on their checking accounts at over 12,000 participating retail partners in Germany.

Retailers include many branches of Rewe, Rossmann, Penny, dm drogerie markt and toom Baumarkt. In cooperation with the Germany-based company viafintech, which forms part of the specialised payment platform Paysafe, customers can withdraw and even deposit cash in retail outlets without making any purchases or using a girocard.





Decrease in cash withdrawals