ING Germany partners with share to launch Girokonto Future

ING is working with the social impact company share for the "Girokonto Future". Share also receives a subsidy of EUR 1 per month from ING per customer. The customer can freely choose which share project is funded with this amount. For ING Germany, the "Girokonto Future" is the first product alternative with which the offer in the private customer business is to be structurally more sustainable. According to an ING representative, they want to offer an option in daily banking with which they can promote social and economic change.

ING Germany is expanding its range to include an alternative that users can use to contribute to ecological and social sustainability. ING Germany plans to exchange all customer deposits on the "Girokonto Future" with corresponding investments in sustainable loans and investments. To this end, the bank has developed its own sustainability criteria, which it publishes on its website. According to this, the deposits on the "Girokonto Future" are used for energy-efficient construction financing, social and ecological corporate loans, and project financing as well as for investments in green and social bonds.





The initial six projects