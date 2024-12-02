ING expands digital banking in the Netherlands

Currently, ING uses different IT systems for mobile applications, website, call centre and branches. As a consequence, not all customer information is readily available in each channel. By moving to an omni-channel approach, customers can do all their banking digitally and the information will be available across all channels.

In addition, ING continues to invest in local advisory capabilities by making the expertise in branches more accessible via ING`s other service channels.

The ING Group is a Dutch multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in Amsterdam.