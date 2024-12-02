ING Bank, FICO to launch lending program in Czech Republic

The bank will use decision management software and predictive models from the analytic software company to launch its unsecured lending program; in the Czech Republic, the bank will use one retail-banking platform, which will have FICO Blaze Advisor decision rules management system as its “risk brain,” making analytically guided credit risk decisions on loan applicants.

In addition to FICO Blaze Advisor, the bank will use credit risk models developed by the US-based company. Fair Isaac Advisors, the company’s consultancy arm, is working with the bank to define its credit risk strategies. ING already uses the consultancy in some of its European operations.

FICO Blaze Advisor is a decision rules management system that aims at maximising control over high-volume operational decisions, providing companies with a solution that delivers actionable insights for business decisions.