Infosys, ToneTag to launch sound-based contactless payment solution

The solution will enable banks to allow their customers to authenticate transactions at their branches, ATMs and retail outlets, and will be available on all mobile devices, including feature phones connected through Finacle mobile banking and Finacle digital wallet. Consumers will be able to make payments by tapping their mobile phones at merchant locations. Moreover, banks will be able to offer contactless payments on traditional point-of-sale machines without any hardware device.

Infosys is an India-based multinational corporation that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. In May 2016, it introduced blockchain framework for financial services.