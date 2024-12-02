Infosys finalises purchase of Danske Bank's IT centre in India

Based in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers. In a bid to accelerate the bank’s technology transformation, optimise their access to talent and capabilities, and to further develop customer-facing digital solutions, Danske Bank chose Infosys as its strategic partner. This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions.











Danske Bank’s IT centre in India employs over 1,400 professionals. With its global expertise and industry-solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank’s digital agenda by significantly enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations.

This collaboration reaffirms Infosys’ commitment to Nordics, a strategic market for them, and underlines the company’s position and expertise in financial services across Europe. Infosys is excited about this collaboration with Danske Bank and welcomes the new employees joining their team as part of this journey.

This news follows the announcement of the strategic collaboration with Danske Bank made on 26 June 2023.





More information about Danske Bank

For more than 150 years, Danske Bank has strived to be a driver of growth and development in society. They have developed in tandem with the societies they are part of, and their advisory services, expertise, and financial solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses, and organisations to realise their ambitions and potential.





What does Infosys do?

Infosys provides next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of their people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. They enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation.

With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, they steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. They enable customers with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale, and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from their innovation ecosystem. They are committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organisation where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.