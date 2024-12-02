Infosys Finacle partners with ABN AMRO





Following this deal, ABN AMRO’s corporate users have the possibility to use a wider range of services in order to identify, manage, and enhance liquidity positions on the go as well, in a more efficient and secure way. The bank will also provide clients a single point of access to better manage their commercial cash flows worldwide safely while using any device they prefer to leverage and at any point in time or space.

The solution was made available in a cloud-based environment, offering a quick time-to-market, seamless relay of updates, as well as the capability to allow improved scalability and transparency. Furthermore, it will enable the bank to provide tailored liquidity tools to its client base, as well as to introduce new product innovations to its users. The cash pooling programme will be included as well, focused on enhancing its corporate channel offerings as well.

The aim is to enhance the target balancing, national pooling, IFRS accounting, and aggregated balance agreement of customers, for the purpose to improve client experience and serve its digitally enabled users.











Infosys’s strategy

In August of 2022, Infosys Finacle announced its partnership with India-based B2B SaaS startup Nuclei to expand its industry collaboration, boost innovation, and the development of the banking sector.

The collaboration aimed to increase the engagement and retention of clients on the banks’ digital ecosystems by adding a merchant marketplace to their platform. The solution was designed to allow banks and financial institutions the possibility to earn subscription fees and revenue from traders and merchants using a modular service that ensures a faster go-to-market for offerings.

Officials of Infosys Finacle stated in the press release published by the company that the addition of Nuclei’s digital platform to the FinTech Connect program focused on improving banks’ engagement with their users through an extended set of lifestyle and business-related services and products.

Earlier in the same month, Infosys Finacle was inducted into the International Financial Services Centres Authority’s (IFSCA) Regulatory Sandbox framework to pilot its blockchain-based trade finance solution.

Following the announcement, the company was set to collaborate with six banks in the first phase of the regulatory sandbox, including Federal Bank, HSBC, HSFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and RBL Bank. The deal prioritised the testing of the blockchain-based Buyers Credit solution, for short-term credit in foreign currency for import payments, as well as for trade finance transactions. This served as a precursor to the service that was available as a SaaS-based offering for banks that had clients from GIFT City.

The Finacle Trade Connect solution aimed to offer banks the possibility to digitise and automate the cumbersome trade processes and to discover new value propositions for the businesses and banking community. The product was also set to provide the marketplace with the capability to enable customers to request the participating banks’ international banking units at GIFT City to offer quates.



