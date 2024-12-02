Infosys completes first phase of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's program





The Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is set to consolidate 15 million documents and files from multiple disparate systems by leveraging Infosys Cobalt. This aim is to democratise data, enable an improved banking experience for customers and clients, as well as to enhance overall data governance.

The program will be designed to enable the bank to consolidate multiple legacy document management systems into one enterprise document management system (EDMS) while keeping its focus on meeting the needs of customers.







More insights on the digital platform

By using the SharePoint Online product offered by Microsoft, the new platform developed with Infosys Cobalt cloud capabilities solutions will allow the democratisation of data, as well as streamlined document storage and improved collaboration with the bank.

The service will stem from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s initiative to use data for better customer outcomes, as it aims to strengthen the required data governance.

In addition, the consolidation of document management systems into the cloud-based platform will also give the bank the possibility to offer an improved employee experience. The financial institutions will be enabled to define security groups and enhance the overall manner in which it manages permission levels in order to meet stringent audit and compliance requirements.

The platform allowed the bank to provide customers with a more uniform and secure experience across its suite of products and services, as well as with improved privacy and document retention compliance.

The cloud-based platform also automated the entire data mitigation procedure, which leads to the reduction of operational overheads. The bank will be able to utilise modern user interfaces that were developed to be more accessible and offer more features and functionalities in the SharePoint experience. Clients will be serviced faster and in a more seamless way with the use of document storage solutions and the common searchable access approach.



