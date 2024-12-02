Infosys collaborates with AWS



As per the official press release, this partnership is a three-year collaboration that seeks to deliver technology transformation and industry-specific solutions to financial organisations supported by joint investments into go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.











Under this partnership, Infosys and Amazon Web Services will support financial organisations, in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys leveraging capabilities to deliver end-to-end cloud migration and modernisation services. Moreover, customers will receive cloud services from AWS, domain knowledge and delivery from Infosys, and Infosys Capital Markets' expertise to transform business models and modernise applications.





As a part of Infosys Cobalt, which offers various services, solutions, and platforms to help enterprises accelerate their cloud journey, this partnership will bring specific examples tailored to different industries. These examples will make use of AWS's cloud innovations like generative AI and data analytics. Customers will also benefit from production-ready shared toolsets, and certified architectural and security blueprints to accelerate adoption and ensure compliance.





The press release states that the collaboration between Infosys and AWS will enhance business agility, enabling quick responses to changing market conditions and regulatory shifts. This is especially important as organisations restructure their business models and accelerate their shift to the cloud, moving away from traditional managed data centres. The underpinning flow of skills sharing between AWS and Infosys will support the entire customer journey focusing on outcome-based delivery to ensure technical alignment and reduce business risk.





To stimulate growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Infosys and AWS will work together to develop go-to-market strategies and make collaborative investments over the next three years. Key areas of collaboration include accelerating the growth of existing large-scale transformations, collaborating with fintech partners to bring new cloud-based solutions to the market, and investing in co-innovation to deliver new products and services.





About Infosys

Infosys digital services and consulting service provider. The company enables clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation, by enabling them with an AI-first core, empowering the business with agile digital at scale and driving continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from its innovation ecosystem.