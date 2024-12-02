Informer to launch next-generation Open Banking solution

With this API, bank data can be directly loaded into Informer without the intervention of a third party. This link is a logical next step to the recent PSD2 legislation for Open Banking as it resolves several major drawbacks of PSD2. Open Banking has experienced strong growth in recent years and continues to do so. Many companies offer financial solutions, making integrations and connections with real-time banking data essential for new solutions.

Rabobank has developed a new API that reportedly provides a faster and more accurate picture of the financial situation of a company. With this API, business owners only need to give Informer access to their financial data once. This contrasts with the PSD2 legislation that requires customer approval every 90 days.

In addition, with this API, the account information of entrepreneurs can be requested much more frequently than with PSD2, where this is only requested four times a day. Finally, entrepreneurs now also have insight into their savings account through Informer, a frequently mentioned shortcoming of the PSD2 guidelines.