Informer offers Single Payments for Rabobank

This partnership introduces a significant improvement for Rabobank users, eliminating the need to create, download, and upload payment batches. The direct link between the programme and Rabobank allows for automatic loading of payments, enhancing efficiency. As a result, entrepreneurs can save valuable time on their accounting tasks while ensuring creditor satisfaction is maintained.











Advantages of the new functionality

Before the launch of Single Payments for Rabobank, Informer users had to create payment batches with a Rabobank account and then upload them in their Rabobank environment. With the new functionality, separate purchase invoices can therefore be paid in one go and users will be forwarded directly from Informer to Rabobank. Just like placing an order online. This saves time and a number of cumbersome actions.

Informer users who already use the Rabobank link can switch to the new link free of charge. To do this, the link must be re-established.





Building on previous collaborations

In December 2021, after a successful pilot with Rabobank, Informer has obtained access to a newly developed API connection.

With this API, bank data can be directly loaded into Informer without the intervention of a third party. This link is a logical next step to the recent PSD2 legislation for Open Banking as it resolves several major drawbacks of PSD2. Open Banking has experienced strong growth in recent years and continues to do so. Many companies offer financial solutions, making integrations and connections with real-time banking data essential for new solutions.

Rabobank has developed a new API that reportedly provides a faster and more accurate picture of the financial situation of a company. With this API, business owners only need to give Informer access to their financial data once. This contrasts with the PSD2 legislation that requires customer approval every 90 days.

In addition, with this API, the account information of entrepreneurs can be requested much more frequently than with PSD2, where this is only requested four times a day. Finally, entrepreneurs now also have insight into their savings account through Informer, a frequently mentioned shortcoming of the PSD2 guidelines.