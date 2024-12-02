INETCO, ALTO to implement the INETCO Insight platform in Indonesia

ALTO is and Indonesian provider of end-to-end payment switching and digital banking solutions. It is licensed by Bank of Indonesia as the institution that implements the National Payment Gateway (GPN) to uphold the interconnection and interoperability of Indonesia’s national payment system.

In September 2020, ALTO announced a partnership with Visa for domestic debit-card transaction processing. ALTO implemented the INETCO Insight payment monitoring and analytics platform to comply with Visa security regulations and to make transactions safer.

The ALTO fraud risk team relies on INETCO Insight to identify and analyse transaction-level payment fraud attacks. The round-trip performance of every domestic ATM, debit and inter-bank funds transfer transaction is correlated and profiled in real-time, giving ALTO visibility across 120+ links.

Insight decodes all protocol message fields contained within each transaction, including message types, card numbers, amounts, transaction dates and times, response codes, terminal IDs, and ISO 8583 messages. These are the data fields that the ALTO fraud risk team uses to meet Visa security requirements, and to feed proactive rules-based alerts, fraud analytics, predictive machine learning models and risk scoring for each customer.