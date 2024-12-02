Inecobank launches BNPL service





The newly launched paylater service strives to improve customers' experience by making purchases and payments more comfortable. From now on, Inecobank customers have more flexibility when it comes to managing their finances, allowing them to control their resources and shop freely.

Paylater provides users with a payment limit through the bank's InecoMobile application, allowing them to make purchases now and pay for them within three or six months at no additional fee. Payments are made with a QR code – just one click, with no need for any paperwork. Customers can shop at Inecobank's partner stores and service providers, with offers ranging from tourism to aesthetic medicine and education, from clothing and accessories to car maintenance.