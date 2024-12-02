Industra partners xpate Links





According to the official press release, Links – xpate’s new turnkey payment solution – will deliver intelligent risk management and monitoring, comprehensive dispute management, including processing of all dispute stages for INDUSTRA as it gears up to provide enhanced acquiring services for its SME clients.

Offering global online omnichannel payment card acceptance, including Visa and Mastercard card processing, the Links white-label payment gateway is integrated directly with Industra’s payment processor, and on behalf of Industra collaborates with the processor’s incident management system.